See Reign Disick's Stylish Photo Shoot During Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend

Kourtney Kardashian just dropped more photos from her Italy wedding to Travis Barker, including some adorable shots of son Reign Disick. See the 7-year-old’s cute photo shoot.

By Kelly Gilmore Jun 04, 2022 1:53 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesWeddingsTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianCeleb KidsKardashiansCelebritiesReign Disick
Watch: How Scott Disick REALLY Feels After Kourtney & Travis' Wedding

Bible—These photos of Reign Disick at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding weekend will make you gush.

After tying the knot in Italy last month, the Poosh founder took to Instagram on June 3 to share some photos from her special wedding weekend, including a few snaps of her 7-year-old son Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

In the photos, Reign struck a pose in a red suit paired with a crisp white shirt and black patent leather shoes. He gave a serious look while placing his hands over his chest, proving that he's becoming a man of pure talent when it comes to striking a pose.

Another shot showed Reign seated on a bench looking up with a slight smirk. The image was paired with a green filter and the words "Im a man of my word."

But Kourtney's photo dump didn't stop there! Her post also included a shot of herself clad in a Dolce & Gabbana lace ensemble adorned with fabric red roses, as well as a table decked with desserts and a flower bouquet.

photos
Reign Disick's Cutest Pics

Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony held at the Castello Brown in Portofino on May 22. For the daytime nuptials, Kourtney wore a white satin Dolce & Gabbana mini dress embellished with white lace. Meanwhile, Reign sported a black blazer paired with tailored shorts.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Vivica A. Fox Addresses Jada Pinkett Smith’s Comments on Oscars Slap

2

UMass Amherst Lacrosse Player Aidan Kaminska Dead at 19

3

Matthew Morrison’s Wife Renee Weighs in on SYTYCD Situation

And he wasn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to make a fashion statement during the special day. Scroll on to see photos from Kourtney and Travis' wedding weekend.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Girls Get Ready

Stormi Webster, mom Kylie JennerKendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian appear behind-the-scenes at the wedding.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Morning After

One day after their wedding ceremony, Kourtney and Travis stepped out for another boat ride in Italy. 

Shutterstock
Making a Splash

The newlyweds were spotted sharing a kiss after jumping into the water from the top floor of their yacht. 

Instagram
Reception Ready

The bride & groom decided to go all black for their post-wedding festivities.

Enrico Di Virgilio / BACKGRID
Another Look!

Kim changed into a striking bejeweled corset for the couple's fun-filled reception.

Ellen von Unwerth
Kiss the Bride

"Happily ever after," the couple wrote on Instagram.

Ellen von Unwerth
Ceremony

Kourtney and Travis, both in Dolce & Gabbana, wed at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy.

Ellen von Unwerth
Surrounded by Love

The bride and groom's family members stood by their sides as the ceremony took place.

Ellen von Unwerth
The Newlyweds

As Kourtney wrote on Instagram, "Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker."

Ellen von Unwerth
Cheers to the Happy Couple

The pair celebrated saying "I do" by popping a bottle of champagne.

Ellen von Unwerth
Husband & Wife

Kravis forever!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kravis Married Again

The two walk together after the ceremony.

Tiktok
Sippin' Sisters

Kylie and Kendall Jenner show off their dance moves and drinks on TikTok.

Tiktok
Dance Moves

Kris Jenner and Carl Dawson get down on the dance floor with some killer moves. 

Instagram
Taking Over The Mic

Travis gives a heartwarming speech alongside Kourtney at the reception.

Tiktok
Outfit Change

Kim Kardashian swapped her black lace gown for a sparkly bodysuit during the reception.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kourtney & Travis

The bride showcases her full wedding look.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The Veil

Kourtney wore a cathedral-length veil.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Flowing Veil

The bride and groom head to the reception.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Tattoo Tribute

Kourtney's veil depicted the Virgin Mary and the words "Family Loyalty Respect" which match the artwork of Travis' head tattoos.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Penelope Disick & Alabama Barker

Kourtney's daughter and Travis's daughter walk together.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Attendants help carry Kourtney's veil.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Landon Barker & Atiana De La Hoya

Travis' son and stepdaughter are spotted.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Kris walks her eldest daughter down the aisle.

NINO/GC Images
We're Here

Kim Kardashian leads North West and Reign Disick to the wedding.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The engaged couple arrive at the ceremony.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Wedding Participants
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The Kardashian-Jenners and the Bride & Groom

Khloe KardashianReign DisickKendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian appear with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Shutterstock
Kris Jenner

The mother of the bride arrives!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker & Kylie Jenner
photos
View More Photos From Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend in Italy
Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Vivica A. Fox Addresses Jada Pinkett Smith’s Comments on Oscars Slap

2

UMass Amherst Lacrosse Player Aidan Kaminska Dead at 19

3

Matthew Morrison’s Wife Renee Weighs in on SYTYCD Situation

4

Katie Maloney Slams Raquel Leviss' Claims About Tom Schwartz Split

5
Exclusive

MTV’s Chanel West Coast Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Dom Fenison