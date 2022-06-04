See Reign Disick's Stylish Photo Shoot During Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend

Bible—These photos of Reign Disick at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding weekend will make you gush.
After tying the knot in Italy last month, the Poosh founder took to Instagram on June 3 to share some photos from her special wedding weekend, including a few snaps of her 7-year-old son Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.
In the photos, Reign struck a pose in a red suit paired with a crisp white shirt and black patent leather shoes. He gave a serious look while placing his hands over his chest, proving that he's becoming a man of pure talent when it comes to striking a pose.
Another shot showed Reign seated on a bench looking up with a slight smirk. The image was paired with a green filter and the words "Im a man of my word."
But Kourtney's photo dump didn't stop there! Her post also included a shot of herself clad in a Dolce & Gabbana lace ensemble adorned with fabric red roses, as well as a table decked with desserts and a flower bouquet.
Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony held at the Castello Brown in Portofino on May 22. For the daytime nuptials, Kourtney wore a white satin Dolce & Gabbana mini dress embellished with white lace. Meanwhile, Reign sported a black blazer paired with tailored shorts.
And he wasn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to make a fashion statement during the special day. Scroll on to see photos from Kourtney and Travis' wedding weekend.