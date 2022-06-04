Abby De La Rosa Announces Pregnancy Nearly a Year After Welcoming Twins With Nick Cannon

Watch : Nick Cannon DEFENDS His Family Ahead of Baby No. 8's Birth

Abby De La Rosa's family is getting bigger.

The DJ announced that she is pregnant again almost a year after welcoming twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Nick Cannon. In an Instagram post shared on June 3, Abby posed on a bed in front of letter balloons spelling out "BABY."

"IM PREGNANT," the 31-year-old wrote in the caption, "Another set of twins?!"

She went on tease that she'll be "posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions ya'll are dying to know" on her OnlyFans page. She also shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which she showed off her baby bump in a zebra-patterned dress, asking fans, "How far along do you think I am??"

Abby welcomed her sons Zion and Zillion on June 16, sharing a video of herself in the hospital with the little ones in each of her arms.

In September, she opened up about her journey to motherhood and shared that she and Nick, 41, had suffered a pregnancy loss in April 2020 prior to welcoming the twins.