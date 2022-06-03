Johnny Depp Announces New Album With Jeff Beck After Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Watch : Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Verdict: Legal Expert REACTS

A new project by Johnny Depp will soon be arriving.

A rep for Depp confirms to E! News that the actor is releasing a new album next month with guitarist Jeff Beck.

Beck broke the news of the project's upcoming release date during a June 2 performance with Depp in Gateshead, England, per The Guardian.

"I met this guy five years ago and we've never stopped laughing since," Beck noted. "We actually made an album. I don't know how it happened. It will be out in July."

Beck and Depp have recently taken the stage together numerous times in the U.K. The actor first joined Beck at a concert in Sheffield on May 29. The pair later performed at Robert Albert Hall in London—where Depp's ex Kate Moss was spotted leaving the venue post-show. Kate's concert appearance was six days after she testified in Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.