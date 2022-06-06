Inside Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s PDA-Packed Date Night at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted

Watch : Chrishell Stause Reveals Surprising New Romance With G Flip

Chrishell Stause has found her No. 1 fan in G Flip.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, took home two awards—Best Docu-Reality Series, along with her castmates, and Best Reality Star—at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony, which aired on June 5. And you can bet her partner was there at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., to cheer her on every step of the way.

The Australian musician, who identifies as non-binary, cheered loudly and threw their glass into the air when Chrishell first took the stage during the awards show to introduce the new Selling Orange County.

"Any top real estate agent knows that you always need to be expanding your sexuality," she quipped on stage, before correcting herself to say "territory."

While sitting with Chrishell's castmates, G Flip could be seen laughing alongside Jason Oppenheim (who Chrishell dated in 2021) as they listened to her speech.

Chrishell was also nominated for Best Fight for her unforgettable battle with co-star Christine Quinn during season four of the Netflix show.