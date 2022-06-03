Harry Styles’ Response to a Fan’s Prom Invite Is So Golden That It'll Have You Falling

Harry Styles could make this fan's prom night one to remember.
Anna Carty, a superfan of the "As It Was" singer, was practically falling after Harry accepted her invitation to the dance. As Capital FM DJ Katy J explained in a video shared by The Scottish Sun, Anna previously reached out to her local radio station in Scotland for help with her invite to Harry and her request was then relayed to none other than the One Direction alum himself. After learning that Anna was in need of a date, Harry—whose June 11 show in Glasgow is conveniently two days after Anna's prom—recorded a message with his RSVP.
"Anna, how's it going? It's Harry Styles here. Hello!" he began in the recording, which was played to Anna on the air on June 2. "Look, Katy J passed on your invite to the prom and I'm sure it'll be a good Scottish party," Harry said. "I would love to be there, so just send me the details and I'll see what I can do."
He added, "I'll see you soon!"
Needless to say, Anna lit up over the news. "Oh my goodness," she gushed, after Katy J played her Harry's recording. "I actually can't think!"
According to Anna, she already has a "gorgeous" black and white dress picked out for the affair. Now, it looks like she's got a plus-one as well!
"You heard it from the horse's mouth, I have a feeling that he might rock up at prom!" Katy told the teen. "It's legit. He's going to do his best."
Harry is scheduled to kick off the European leg of his Love on Tour concert series on June 11. He will hit cities in the United Kingdom before returning to North America in August for a second touring of the United States.
Luckily, it seems like Harry can make some time off the stage for a night on the dance floor.