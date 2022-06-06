Who Will Be The View's Next Permanent Co-Host? Breaking Down Daytime TV's Big Search

Watch : How Meredith Vieira REALLY Felt at The View's Anniversary Show

Is there a permanent co-host in view for TV's biggest talkfest? Right now, it's hard to say.

June 6 marks 10 months since Meghan McCain bid farewell to ABC's The View after four seasons. Since then, viewers have been treated to a wide variety of guest co-hosts sharing their thoughts and feelings on the day's most polarizing issues.

But who could be joining regulars Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and contributor Ana Navarro at the table on a more permanent basis? It's simply too early to tell.

After reports surfaced that The View was "struggling" to find a host to take Meghan's place, a rep for the show tried to set the record straight in a statement to the New York Post.

"The [show's] co-hosts have great chemistry, and we look forward to finding the right fit to join these smart, funny and fearless women," the rep said in January. "Executive Producer Brian Teta's strong plan to select a new co-host is on track."

As for the show's ratings, they have been better than ever. According to the Nielsen Company, The View is ranking No. 1 in households and total viewers among daytime network talk shows and news programs this season.