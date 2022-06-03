Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband David Stanley

Jenna Ushkowitz has a new bundle of joy that's sparking a lot of glee.
The Glee alum and her husband, David Stanley, officially welcomed their first child together—a baby girl. In a post shared to Instagram on June 3, Jenna gave fans a glimpse at her newborn daughter, sharing a black and white photo of herself snuggling with the infant in a hospital bed.
The close-up shot showed the little one's hand peeking through a blanket while resting on her mom's chest. Meanwhile, Jenna paired her hospital gown with a "mama" necklace from EF Collection.
The actress captioned the special moment, "Our hearts have burst wide open."
And it appears their hearts are not alone. Friends and followers took to the comment section of Jenna's post to celebrate the news.
Eva Longoria wrote, "Congrats!!!!!"
Fuller House alum Marla Sokoloff also chimed in, writing, "Cannot wait to meet you sweet thing!!!!!"
Back in January, Jenna announced she and David were expecting. In a photo shared on Jan. 26, Jenna showed off her baby bump with David smiling by her side as his hand rested on her stomach.
She wrote alongside the image, "Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming soon."
The pregnancy announcement came roughly six months after the pair tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles.
At the time, Jenna shared details of her big day with Brides, noting that she and David had to "scale back" their guest list and remain "flexible" while planning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams," Jenna told the publication. "It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family."
Flash forward to now and the couple have received a new gift to treasure with their loved ones.