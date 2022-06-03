Vivica A. Fox Tears Up While Addressing Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Self-Righteous” Comments About Oscars Slap

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith ADDRESSES Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Vivica A. Fox couldn't hold back the tears.

The Keeping Up With the Joneses actress got candid on the June 2 episode of The Wendy Williams Show—which she co-hosted with Carson Kressley—when discussing Jada Pinkett Smith's response to her husband, Will Smith, slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

"This is going to be difficult for me," Vivica said before she started to cry. "These are my peers."

Vivica has worked with both stars: Independence Day with Will and Set It Off with Jada. While she shared her respect for the Smith family, Jada's statement on Red Table Talk did not sit well with her.

She explained, "I just wish that we could have had a little bit more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada's part."

In the Red Table Talk episode dedicated to informing "people what alopecia actually is," Jada said, "My deepest hope is that these two intelligent capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile."