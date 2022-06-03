Jersey Shore Trailer: The Situation Accuses Angelina of Having "Side Pieces"

Watch : Jersey Shore REBOOTING Without Original Cast--They're PISSED

There are some treacherous waters on the Jersey Shore.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino accuses Angelina Pivarnick of cheating on her then-husband Chris Larangeira in the trailer for the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering June 23 on MTV.

"Oh, I'm a cheater?" Angelina asks Mike, who responds, "Yeah, you are!"

But the Situation doesn't stop there. "You had multiple side pieces," he alleges, "and they all wanted to expose you."

Angelina's troubled marriage to Chris was a centerpiece of the most recent season of Family Vacation, and things obviously haven't improved.

We now know that Chris ended up filing for divorce in January after two years of marriage, and that was just the latest twist in their relationship saga. In January 2021, Angelina filed for divorce just over a year after their wedding. The filing was dismissed in July 2021 as the couple vowed to work on their relationship.

In April, Angelina was admitted to the hospital for stress amid the divorce. "Stress is definitely a killer," she said at the time. "No one lives in my bones and can understand the amount of pain I've endured lately."