J.Crew's Epic Clearance Sale: Score $4 Earrings, $9 Sweatshirts, $15 Jeans & More Incredibly Cheap Deals

Long work week? Let's start the weekend off right with a sale so good, you'll want to shop ASAP.
J.Crew is holding a major clearance sale this weekend where you can take an extra 50% off sale styles, including items that are already over 70% off! If that seems pretty incredible as is, just wait until you see the kinds of deals you can actually score.
For instance, one that's popular among shoppers right now is the discount on the super soft and cozy University Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt. It comes in several cute solid colors including apricot, pink and green. It retails for $70, but during the J.Crew sale, you can get it for as low as $9. That's pretty great considering you can barely find pullovers for under $10 anywhere.
Since it's always a good time to buy jeans, we highly recommend checking out clearance sale to score unbelievable discounts on trendy denim styles. After all, it's not every day you find $150 jeans for $20. One pair we're all about is the highly versatile and work appropriate J.Crew Slim Boyfriend Jean in the Ridgefield Wash. It's a customer-favorite style that's originally $128, but this weekend you can add these jeans to your closet for just $15.
If you thought those deals were good, you'll be happy to know we found items for even lower! We're talking cute jewelry for under $5, and other must-have accessories. From jeans and shorts to sweatshirts and tops, we've rounded up some of the best deals you can score from J.Crew's clearance sale. Check those out below.
The Best Deals You Can Score This Weekend From J.Crew's Extra 50% Off Clearance Sale
J.Crew Slim Boyfriend Jean in Ridgefield Wash
J.Crew's customer-fave boyfriend jeans feature a relaxed hip, a slightly slim leg and "just the right amount" of stretch for comfort and style. It's made of supportive, sturdy denim that not only holds you in but also offers a "super-flattering" fit. Plus, they're originally $128 but are on sale now for just $15. You really can't get any better than that!
One recent review says these jeans are "seriously the best." They wrote, "I am over the moon thrilled these are on sale. I just ordered two more of these to stock up. I love the darker, dressier color of these jeans. These are such classic jeans. I'm still amazed that they are on sale. Thank you to the other five-star reviewers, they really are perfect in every way."
J.Crew Metallic Drop Earrings
With a $4 price point, these gorgeous gold drop earrings won't last long!
J.Crew High-Rise Peggy Tapered Jean in White
Want to sport a pair of chic white jeans this summer? Check these high-rise tapered jeans. One J.Crew shopper said it's made with a nice thick fabric that doesn't show through. It's originally $138, but you can snag a pair for $25.
J.Crew Full-Length Demi-Boot Jean in Light Indigo Wash
These full-length demi-boot jeans are trendy, cool and come in a versatile light wash that's perfect for summer. It's originally $128, but it's on sale today for just $25. Many people have their eyes on this, so be sure to snag a pair ASAP.
J.Crew Sorrento Lace-Up Gladiator Sandals in Leather
These best-selling J.Crew gladiator sandals come highly recommended by shoppers. They come in four colors including sand and ivory, which will score you the best deal.
J.Crew Marina Waterproof Cross-Strap EVA Sandals
These stylish pool slides come in four versatile colors and were designed for your ultimate comfort. Right now there's on sale for less than $30.
J.Crew High-Rise '90s Classic Straight Jean in Cooper Square Wash
These ‘90s-inspired straight leg jeans were designed to have an "I've had this pair forever, and they're still my favorite" look. Best part is, you can snag these for $15.
According to one recent reviewer, these can make all other ‘90s high-rises jealous. They wrote, "I've been looking (longingly) at hundreds of fashion posts suggesting I purchase $200 to $500 jeans just like these. Admittedly, I bought— and returned two pair. FoMo fashion pressure is real. Then JC offered me these! Sturdy. Not too stretchy. Authentic rise and length with excellent wearability. Waistband gives for movement. Rear does not flatten my fanny. Legs are truly straight and perfect length. Roll or wear straight with boots/heels/Converse. Love!!"
J.Crew University Terry Drawstring Short
If the jeans above are your "I've had these forever" jeans, these drawstring shorts are your "most loved, well-worn sweats from back in the day." They're cute, comfy and perfect for summer days. They came in seven colors and you can snag a pair for as low as $8.
J.Crew University Terry Cropped Crewneck Sweatshirt
Getting a $9 sweatshirt anywhere is already tough to find, let alone a brand like J.Crew. But right now, you can snag this cozy sweatshirt for as low as $9. It comes in several colors and were made to match the shorts above!
J.Crew Seersucker Tie-Front Top
This pretty tie-front top was pretty much made for your summer wardrobe. It comes in three colors including this lovely serene blue that's on sale today for $8.
J.Crew Lisbon Drawstring Bag in Leather
This super cute drawstring bag is made from super soft leather. It's small yet roomy enough to fit the essentials, and it comes in several colors. You'll want to snag the coral if you want to get the best deal.
J.Crew Tie-Shoulder Scoopneck Bikini Top
J.Crew has some really solid deals on swim including this scoop neck bikini top, originally $68, for $10.
J.Crew Scoopneck Stretch Cardigan Top
This bright pink cardigan top is a new addition to the J.Crew sale section. It's luxe, super-flattering and features a cropped fit that would go great with skirts, shorts or jeans. It comes in four other colors as well, all of which are on sale for $45.
J.Crew Textured One-Shoulder One-Piece
This pretty textured one-shoulder swimsuit comes in three colors: dusty mauve, moss green and deep midnight blue. It's originally $118, but it's on sale for as low as $21. We'd hurry as sizes are running out!
