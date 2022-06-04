J.Crew's Epic Clearance Sale: Score $4 Earrings, $9 Sweatshirts, $15 Jeans & More Incredibly Cheap Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Long work week? Let's start the weekend off right with a sale so good, you'll want to shop ASAP.

J.Crew is holding a major clearance sale this weekend where you can take an extra 50% off sale styles, including items that are already over 70% off! If that seems pretty incredible as is, just wait until you see the kinds of deals you can actually score.

For instance, one that's popular among shoppers right now is the discount on the super soft and cozy University Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt. It comes in several cute solid colors including apricot, pink and green. It retails for $70, but during the J.Crew sale, you can get it for as low as $9. That's pretty great considering you can barely find pullovers for under $10 anywhere.

Since it's always a good time to buy jeans, we highly recommend checking out clearance sale to score unbelievable discounts on trendy denim styles. After all, it's not every day you find $150 jeans for $20. One pair we're all about is the highly versatile and work appropriate J.Crew Slim Boyfriend Jean in the Ridgefield Wash. It's a customer-favorite style that's originally $128, but this weekend you can add these jeans to your closet for just $15.

If you thought those deals were good, you'll be happy to know we found items for even lower! We're talking cute jewelry for under $5, and other must-have accessories. From jeans and shorts to sweatshirts and tops, we've rounded up some of the best deals you can score from J.Crew's clearance sale. Check those out below.