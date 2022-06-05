Tear Into These 20 Surprising Secrets About the Jurassic Park Franchise

Forget life, Jurassic Park finds a way.
Jurassic World: Dominion, the highly anticipated sixth film in the beloved film franchise, finally roars into theaters on June 9, this time with original stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum joining Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in that precarious space where humans and dinosaurs continue to co-exist.
Directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg and adapted from Michael Crichton's book, Jurassic Park premiered in 1993 and became a pop culture phenomenon that, unlike the dinosaurs, stood the test of time and changed the technology used in movies forever. But did you know that a baby elephant's trumpet was used to help create the T-Rex's roar? Or that Harrison Ford could have starred in the original movie?
Check out these 20 secrets you might not know about the iconic $5 billion-and-counting franchise, including which of Pratt's Avengers co-stars was also in consideration to play Owen and which Jurassic Park stars were once engaged...
