Did Ramona Singer Leak Teresa Guidice's Wedding Details on Purpose? Dorinda Medley Says...

This is not what Bethenny Frankel meant when she told Ramona Singer to "mention it all."
Ramona took to Instagram on May 31 to share a video of Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas' wedding invitation—which she described as the "most exotic, glamorous" invite ever—only to accidentally reveal the couple's ceremony date, venue, wedding website and passcode.
At least, that's what appeared to have happened. Teresa wasn't so sure, according to Ramona's former Real Housewives of New York co-star Dorinda Medley. In fact, during an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on June 3, Dorinda said that upon recently running into Teresa, she asked for her thoughts on the matter—including whether Ramona might've leaked the information "on purpose."
"Here's the thing," Dorinda said. "I just think Ramona gets so excited and she only thinks about the moment and not the consequences."
Dorinda didn't elaborate on Teresa's take, but she did note that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had very quickly gone into damage control mode once Ramona's video went live.
"I literally was watching it like, 'Ohhh no!' Because it wasn't just the date and time, it was the passcode to the website [with] the guest list," Dorinda said. "I could just see the disaster happening."
Not long after that, Dorinda and Daily Pop guest host Loni Love—who are both invited to Tre's wedding—received a not-so-subtle email from the bride.
"Basically, the email said 'Unfortunately, someone leaked the information," Loni explained, noting that Teresa also warned guests not to engage with the scam websites and fake gift registries that had begun popping up. "She said, 'We don't want anything. We're gonna redo everything. There will be plenty of security.'"
There's no telling if security will allow Ramona inside Teresa and Louie's wedding, but perhaps Dorinda said it best: "The most important thing is that they are so happy."
Dorinda is equally thrilled with life at the moment, but for a different reason: The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season two premieres this month! Her infamous Berkshires house, Blue Stone Manor, recently opened its doors to her fellow RHONY alum Jill Zarin, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson; The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville; and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille.
Filmed over the course of eight days—though they were originally only meant to shoot for four, according to Dorinda—the new iteration of RHUGT has been aptly dubbed Ex-Wives Club. "It is great, let me tell you," Dorinda said on Daily Pop. "It's very old school. These girls know what they're doing. This is all A-Team, and there's some good times, there's some bad times, there's some laughter, there's some tears."
Season two of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club premieres June 23 on Peacock.
