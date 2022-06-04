Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's World as Newlyweds After All That Wedding Excitement

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relatively speedy when-you-know-you-know journey to married life started with a tequila-fueled trial run at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in April.

They didn't officially become husband and wife until May 15 when they said "I do" at a Santa Barbara, Calif., courthouse, after which they re-sealed the deal May 22 in front of a glamorous group of family and friends in Portofino, Italy, part of a lavish weekend of boat rides, gelato runs, cases of champagne and countless outfit changes.

After all that excitement and having one occasion after another to look forward to (they also managed to squeeze in date night at the Met Gala), Mr. and Mrs. Barker would be forgiven if they got home and just hit the wall.

Which, they kinda did—private-jet lag is still jet lag—but they hit it together, and the honeymoon phase continues.