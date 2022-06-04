See The Boys Stars React to Charlize Theron's Unexpected Cameo

Watch : The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo

(Warning: the below features spoilers for The Boys season three.)

What's more super than The Boys returning on Prime Video? A Charlize Theron cameo in the season three premiere.

The Oscar-winning actress appears in the opening scene of episode one as herself. She's playing the role of Stormfront in the Vought Studios action film Dawn of the Seven, which sees the company rewriting its history with the real Stormfront (Aya Cash), who was revealed to be a Nazi at the end of season two.

Homelander (Antony Starr) fights Theron's Stormfront, rather than defend her as he did last season. Theron is on-screen for maybe a minute, leaving us thoroughly impressed that showrunner Eric Kripke landed the acting icon for the cameo.

And, we're not the only ones, as the stars of The Boys—including Chace Crawford, Jensen Ackles, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Karen Fukuhara—couldn't help but gush to E! News about the A-list, albeit brief, addition to their cast.