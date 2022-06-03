Kim Kardashian Compares Her Met Gala Weight Loss to Actors Who Change Their Bodies for Film Roles

David Fisher/Shutterstock

"I just simply couldn't have gone, which wouldn't have mattered," she said. "It was just important to me to reach that goal."

On May 2, Kim, accompanied by boyfriend Pete Davidson, hit the Met Gala steps in the Bob Mackie dress Marilyn wore when she sang "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Following the event, Kim was criticized for her rapid weight loss and for wearing the historic garment on the red carpet. She appeared to subtly address the controversy surrounding her outfit a few days after the event on her Instagram Story, writing, "Be teachable. Be open. You're not always right."

At the event, Kim told Vogue that her experience losing weight to fit the gown was "such a challenge," adding, "It was like a role. I was determined to fit."

Since the dress, which was on loan from the Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum in Orlando, Fla., was unable to be altered, Kim embarked on a complex fitness routine in order to fit for the event, she told the outlet.

"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," she said. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

When she was finally able to wear it, Kim explained, "I wanted to cry tears of joy."