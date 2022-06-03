Here's the Parenting Advice Johnny Depp Gave to a Pregnant Fan Before Amber Heard Verdict

Johnny Depp appeared to be in good spirits just hours before a Virginia jury ruled on his defamation suit against ex Amber Heard.
While staying in the U.K. for work commitments, the Pirates of the Caribbean star stopped by Bridge Tavern in Newcastle. According to Lauren Whittington, the restaurant's general manager, Johnny's visit to the pub on June 1 was a complete surprise.
"He didn't seem nervous at all," Lauren exclusively shared with E! News. "He just seemed to want to interact with people and not talk about the case, which was completely understandable."
The actor took pictures with fans, shook hands with workers and even shared some parenting advice with Lauren, who is expecting a child later this year.
"When I got a photo with Johnny, he asked me how far along I was," Lauren recalled. "He said it'll be the most magical thing I ever do and that I won't know love until I look at her for the first time. He spoke about his children and was telling me how proud he is to be a father."
Lauren continued, "It was really nice to think that this will be a story I'll always be able to tell my daughter! I told him he was going to make me cry with his words, and he gave me a big hug."
Johnny is a dad to Lily-Rose Depp, 23, and Jack Depp, 20, who he shares with ex Vanessa Paradis. And while his kids may be all grown up, Johnny warned Lauren that the first few weeks will be the "craziest" of her life.
"He said that the no sleep becomes sort of a high, that diaper changes won't make me half as sick as I think they will and to enjoy every moment," Lauren added.
According to her, Johnny didn't mention his trial until he was leaving and shared that he needed to take a zoom call.
After 13 hours of deliberations, the jury ultimately ruled that Amber was liable of defaming Johnny.
The jury awarded $10 million to Johnny in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate later reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the state's statutory cap (or legal limit), bringing the total damages to just under $10.4 million.
The jury awarded Amber $2 million in compensatory damages in her countersuit.
For Lauren, she will remember her personal experience with Johnny as a positive one. "He seems quite introverted, the only way I can really describe him is ‘normal,'" she said. "He was very kind to our staff and took the time to speak to them when he really didn't have to and we're so grateful we got to meet such a kind, down-to-earth person."