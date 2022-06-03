Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Slams Raquel Leviss' Claims About Tom Schwartz Split

Watch : Katie Maloney Still Living With Tom Schwartz Amid Divorce

Katie Maloney is not here for the drama.

The Vanderpump Rules star is speaking out after her co-star Raquel Leviss told Page Six that Katie's split from husband Tom Schwartz has changed the dynamic in their friend group. "I feel like with Tom and Katie," Raquel said, "they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately."

Responding to an Instagram post of the interview, Katie wrote, "We literally told them there's no sides to pick. I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but Tom and I are still friends so whatever."

After 12 years together, Katie filed for divorce from Tom on March 22, just a week after they announced their split. The divorce is sure to be a hot topic on the new season of the hit Bravo series, which was renewed for season 10 in May 2022.

As for whether one half of the couple is forcing sides more than the other, Raquel said, "Personally, I don't get that vibe, but Scheana [Marie Shay] does, so you should ask her."