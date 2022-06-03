Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Slams Raquel Leviss' Claims About Tom Schwartz Split

Katie Maloney is not here for the drama.
The Vanderpump Rules star is speaking out after her co-star Raquel Leviss told Page Six that Katie's split from husband Tom Schwartz has changed the dynamic in their friend group. "I feel like with Tom and Katie," Raquel said, "they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately."
Responding to an Instagram post of the interview, Katie wrote, "We literally told them there's no sides to pick. I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but Tom and I are still friends so whatever."
After 12 years together, Katie filed for divorce from Tom on March 22, just a week after they announced their split. The divorce is sure to be a hot topic on the new season of the hit Bravo series, which was renewed for season 10 in May 2022.
As for whether one half of the couple is forcing sides more than the other, Raquel said, "Personally, I don't get that vibe, but Scheana [Marie Shay] does, so you should ask her."
Lisa Vanderpump weighed in on the matter in the same interview, teasing that fans can expect to see some "tough moments" between Katie and Tom in the new season.
"The thing with this cast is, they're very open emotionally. Maybe it's because they've kind of grown up with the cameras, you know? It's been 10 years," Lisa said. "They're very relaxed about sharing their lives. I think that makes for fascinating television. It's people's journeys, and this is a journey a lot of people relate to as well."
Katie previously opened up about the circumstances that led to her split from Tom on the April 10 episode of the We Met At Acme podcast.
"I had been expressing my feelings and where I felt that I was not getting my needs met and where I thought I was being hurt by some of the behavior, and I don't think he understood or resonated or agreed," she said. "I understand you can't really change a person, and I don't necessarily want to."
Admitting to her own faults—stating that she sometimes was a "bad drunk"—it was Tom's lack of action toward her behavior that upset Katie.
"I think he thought that I was just gonna get over it or something," she said. "And then—it was a couple weeks later—I had decided that I had wanted to get a divorce. I think we had both changed and grown apart and that maybe this marriage wasn't the healthiest thing for us."
Fans can catch up on past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.
