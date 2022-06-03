Machine Gun Kelly Publicly Introduces His Mom One Year After They Reconnected

After Machine Gun Kelly reunited with his estranged mother last summer, the rapper introduced her to the world by sharing a photo of himself with her on Instagram.

By Tamantha Gunn Jun 03, 2022 2:39 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCelebritiesMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Machine Gun Kelly Mourns His Father's Death

Machine Gun Kelly wants the world to meet a special person in his life—his mom.

On June 2, the Mainstream Sellout rapper, 32, shared a picture of himself and his mom on Instagram, captioned, "introducing … my mom." In the snap, MGK held up both middle fingers, while sitting on the ground next to his mother, who threw up the peace sign.

Several fans shared their excitement for MGK in the comments section of his post, including one person, who wrote, "I'm so happy for you i will literally cry." Another fan commented, "Omg. I can't believe you are actually with her. If you are happy I'm happy for you."

MGK has previously been open about his childhood trauma and his relationship with his estranged mom, who he said left him and his father when he was only 9 years old. 

He even spoke about his mother in the song "Burning Memories," in which he opens the track rapping, "Yeah, this one's for the mama that I never knew (Never knew)/I took acid just to burn all of my memories of you."

photos
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Celebrate Her 36th Birthday

MGK—who was raised by his father—added, "How'd you leave your only child at nine for another dude?/Took that pain and punched my father in the stomach 'til he bled/Hit the store and stole a 40 and took that s--t to the head/All the years that you ignore me left me sleepless in the bed/I hope daddy got some kids because your only son is dead."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Amber Heard's Attorney Reveals Whether She's Able to Pay Johnny Depp

2

See Harry & Meghan Join Royal Family for Queen's Thanksgiving Service

3
Exclusive

MTV’s Chanel West Coast Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Dom Fenison

Last June, MGK shared on Twitter that he reconnected with his mother after his fans encouraged him to reach out to her. He tweeted, "Wild story but after all these years, the fans are responsible for me and my mom finally reconnecting i love you."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Amber Heard's Attorney Reveals Whether She's Able to Pay Johnny Depp

2

See Harry & Meghan Join Royal Family for Queen's Thanksgiving Service

3
Exclusive

MTV’s Chanel West Coast Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Dom Fenison

4

Johnny Depp Breaks Silence After Winning Amber Heard Defamation Case

5

Wolfgang Van Halen Slams Autopsy Show on Eddie Van Halen's Death