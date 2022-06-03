Machine Gun Kelly Publicly Introduces His Mom One Year After They Reconnected

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Mourns His Father's Death

Machine Gun Kelly wants the world to meet a special person in his life—his mom.

On June 2, the Mainstream Sellout rapper, 32, shared a picture of himself and his mom on Instagram, captioned, "introducing … my mom." In the snap, MGK held up both middle fingers, while sitting on the ground next to his mother, who threw up the peace sign.

Several fans shared their excitement for MGK in the comments section of his post, including one person, who wrote, "I'm so happy for you i will literally cry." Another fan commented, "Omg. I can't believe you are actually with her. If you are happy I'm happy for you."

MGK has previously been open about his childhood trauma and his relationship with his estranged mom, who he said left him and his father when he was only 9 years old.

He even spoke about his mother in the song "Burning Memories," in which he opens the track rapping, "Yeah, this one's for the mama that I never knew (Never knew)/I took acid just to burn all of my memories of you."