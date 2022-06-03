Mandy Moore Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Watch : Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

This Is...an adorable announcement: Mandy Moore is pregnant!

On June 3, just days after her hit NBC show This Is Us came to an end, the actress announced she's expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. "One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Mandy captioned an Instagram photo of 16-month-old son Gus. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo."

Taylor also shared the pregnancy news on his Instagram, writing, "Gus is gonna be the best big brother. @mandymooremm is gonna be the best MomOf2. There's a good chance I'm the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we're gonna double it."

Mandy, who tied the knot with the Dawes singer in Nov. 2018, gave birth to the couple's first child in Feb. 2021.