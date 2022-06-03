See Bruce Willis Help 10-Year-Old Daughter Mabel With Her Loose Tooth in Sweet Family Photo

If Bruce Willis' movies have taught fans anything, it's that he knows how to save the day.
And that's exactly what he did when he helped his 10-year-old daughter Mabel Willis with her loose tooth. His wife, Emma Heming Willis, recently posted a photo of the Die Hard star inspecting the child's wiggly tooth to Instagram Stories and noted, "He's the guy that pulls the teeth out around here."
This isn't the first time Emma has given followers a look inside the family's world. Last week, she shared a video of Bruce playing basketball with some friends. And in April, she shared footage of her and her husband enjoying a nature walk.
In addition to Mabel, Emma and Bruce have an 8-year-old daughter named Evelyn Willis. He also shares daughters Rumer Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 28, with his ex-wife Demi Moore.
In March, the family members announced on Instagram that Bruce had "recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."
According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia is a condition that affects a person's ability to communicate, such as the way someone speaks, writes and understands spoken and written language.
As a result, Bruce's loved ones revealed he would be stepping away from his acting career.
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the message—which was signed by Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn—read. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."