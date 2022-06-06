Luke Bryan's Father's Day Gift Picks Will Have Your Dad Lovin' Everyday

We interviewed Luke Bryan because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from Luke's brand Two Lane Beer. Luke is a paid spokesperson for Jockey. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This Father's Day, knock dad's boots off!
With just a couple weeks until the special holiday, families are feeling the rush to find the perfect present for the father figure in their life. Fortunately, American Idol judge Luke Bryan is here to help share some gift picks.
Whether you're looking for fishing gear, tickets to an unforgettable concert or just some fashionable basics (thank you Jockey), Luke has you covered.
And for all the dads out there trying their best, the 45-year-old country singer has some advice.
"Cut yourself some slack, because you're not always going to knock it out of the park," Luke said. "The important thing is being able to say you're sorry and learn from fatherhood each and every day." Perhaps now it's time to "Drink a Beer."
Two Lane American Golden Lager Beer
"Brewed with farm grown ingredients, the flavor is light and crisp and perfect for cracking a cold one this summer," Luke said about his own beer company.
Cabela's Catch-All Gear Bag
"This bag is one of my go-to's," Luke revealed. "It has a ton of space for your gear." Plus, it's made of a tough, weather-resistant 600-denier polyester meaning it can handle the great outdoors.
Men's Jockey 3-pack Stretch V-Neck Tees
"I live in these shirts," Luke, who recently partnered with Jockey, said. "They're soft, comfortable, light weight and have staycool technology which helps you feel cool and dry."
Raised Up Right Tour Tickets
This Father's Day, give the gift of live entertainment with tickets to one of Luke's upcoming concerts including his Las Vegas residency at Resorts World. "We're having a blast on the road and would be thrilled to see you and your family there," Luke said.
Ranch & Co. Beef Trio Delivery
"E3 is a wonderful company whose foundation is doing great things for our military and many other charitable causes," Luke said. "Their incredible quality meats can be delivered straight to your door."
Courant Catch 2 Wireless Charger
Wrapped in designer-quality Belgian Linen and finished with a durable ABS coating, this charger allows effortless multi-device charging with a sleek design that allows it to perfectly blend in wherever it's placed.
Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle
Perfect for the trail, camping or everyday use, this large-capacity bottle is a hydration must-have for Luke and so many dads. Join the party and treat pops to a Hydro Flask.
TNK All in One BBQ Tool
"All dads love a multifunctional tool," Luke said. "This grilling tool would be perfect for camping or a weekend at the lake with family."
Redington Crosswater Outfit Fly Fishing Combo
Huntin', fishin' and lovin' everyday! That's Luke's kind of day! "Fishing is one of my favorite ways to spend time together with my kids and family," he said.
