Luke Bryan's Father's Day Gift Picks Will Have Your Dad Lovin' Everyday

American Idol judge and country music superstar Luke Bryan shared the gifts he'd love to receive on Father's Day weekend.

This Father's Day, knock dad's boots off!

With just a couple weeks until the special holiday, families are feeling the rush to find the perfect present for the father figure in their life. Fortunately, American Idol judge Luke Bryan is here to help share some gift picks.

Whether you're looking for fishing gear, tickets to an unforgettable concert or just some fashionable basics (thank you Jockey), Luke has you covered. 

And for all the dads out there trying their best, the 45-year-old country singer has some advice.

"Cut yourself some slack, because you're not always going to knock it out of the park," Luke said. "The important thing is being able to say you're sorry and learn from fatherhood each and every day." Perhaps now it's time to "Drink a Beer."

Father's Day Gifts So Good That You'll Want to Steal From Dad

Two Lane American Golden Lager Beer

"Brewed with farm grown ingredients, the flavor is light and crisp and perfect for cracking a cold one this summer," Luke said about his own beer company. 

$10/6-Pack
Drizly

Cabela's Catch-All Gear Bag

"This bag is one of my go-to's," Luke revealed. "It has a ton of space for your gear." Plus, it's made of a tough, weather-resistant 600-denier polyester meaning it can handle the great outdoors. 

$13
Cabela's

Men's Jockey 3-pack Stretch V-Neck Tees

"I live in these shirts," Luke, who recently partnered with Jockey, said. "They're soft, comfortable, light weight and have staycool technology which helps you feel cool and dry."

$30
Kohl's

Raised Up Right Tour Tickets

This Father's Day, give the gift of live entertainment with tickets to one of Luke's upcoming concerts including his Las Vegas residency at Resorts World. "We're having a blast on the road and would be thrilled to see you and your family there," Luke said. 

Prices Vary
Live Nation

Ranch & Co. Beef Trio Delivery

"E3 is a wonderful company whose foundation is doing great things for our military and many other charitable causes," Luke said. "Their incredible quality meats can be delivered straight to your door."

$475
Ranch & Co.

Jockey Men's Sportswear 6-Pocket Bomber Jacket

"This jacket is water repellent and lightweight, and you can easily throw it on for just about anything," Luke said. You can even wear it to one of his concerts this summer. 

$72
$54
Amazon

Courant Catch 2 Wireless Charger

Wrapped in designer-quality Belgian Linen and finished with a durable ABS coating, this charger allows effortless multi-device charging with a sleek design that allows it to perfectly blend in wherever it's placed.

$80
Anthropologie

Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle

Perfect for the trail, camping or everyday use, this large-capacity bottle is a hydration must-have for Luke and so many dads. Join the party and treat pops to a Hydro Flask

$50
Nordstrom

TNK All in One BBQ Tool

"All dads love a multifunctional tool," Luke said. "This grilling tool would be perfect for camping or a weekend at the lake with family."

$30
$25
Amazon

Redington Crosswater Outfit Fly Fishing Combo

Huntin', fishin' and lovin' everyday! That's Luke's kind of day! "Fishing is one of my favorite ways to spend time together with my kids and family," he said. 

$180-$190
Dicks Sporting Goods

