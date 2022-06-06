Luke Bryan's Father's Day Gift Picks Will Have Your Dad Lovin' Everyday

We interviewed Luke Bryan because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from Luke's brand Two Lane Beer. Luke is a paid spokesperson for Jockey. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This Father's Day, knock dad's boots off!

With just a couple weeks until the special holiday, families are feeling the rush to find the perfect present for the father figure in their life. Fortunately, American Idol judge Luke Bryan is here to help share some gift picks.

Whether you're looking for fishing gear, tickets to an unforgettable concert or just some fashionable basics (thank you Jockey), Luke has you covered.

And for all the dads out there trying their best, the 45-year-old country singer has some advice.

"Cut yourself some slack, because you're not always going to knock it out of the park," Luke said. "The important thing is being able to say you're sorry and learn from fatherhood each and every day." Perhaps now it's time to "Drink a Beer."