UMass Amherst Lacrosse Player Aidan Kaminska Dead at 19

The University of Massachusetts Amherst is paying tribute to student-athlete Aidan Kaminska following his heartbreaking death.

According to a statement posted to the UMass Athletics website, the lacrosse player died on May 30 at the age of 19. "The Massachusetts athletics department extends condolences to Aidan's family, friends, teammates and coaches," the school's message read. The NCAA also tweeted, "We join the University of Massachusetts Amherst in mourning the loss of Aidan Kaminska."

While a cause of death for the sophomore communications major has not been shared publicly at this time, an online obituary for Aidan notes that he "passed away unexpectedly" on the morning of Memorial Day.

"Aidan was known for his infectious smile, being a good friend, and a tremendous athlete," the tribute to the Long Island native read. "He started playing lacrosse at a young age as part of the newly-formed lacrosse program at Port Jefferson."

After earning accolades for both lacrosse and football in high school, Aidan went on to join UMass Amherst's Minutemen lacrosse team. The midfielder was recently named to the Colonial Athletic Association's All-Tournament Team.