The MixtapE! Presents Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig and More New Music Musts

Watch : Kat Graham Releases HOT New Album With GLAAD

Allow Kat Graham to kick off Pride Month in style.

While fans may know the actress for her work on The Vampire Diaries, the 32-year-old is going back to her music roots with her new dance-pop album, Long Hot Summer.

"It is such a fun album about liberation," Kat told E! News' Daily Pop. "I wanted to do something for Pride for many, many years. I wanted to do something that would benefit GLAAD. I wanted to do something that was a culmination of my journey as an artist."