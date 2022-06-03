Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna Had This Tote Bag on the Show

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There is so much happening on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season. There is a ton of drama to unpack and great fashion to dissect. And, of course, every time I watch Bravo, I end up shopping. Last season, there were so many products that I was inspired to buy thanks to Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. And, this season is no different. Those monogrammed tote bags that Kyle and Lisa brought to Palm Springs are everything, right?

The totes are practical, classic, and personalized. What more could you want in a gift (or a purchase for yourself)? As a Real Housewives-influenced shopper, I recognized those tote bags from Lily and Bean. After all, Kathy infamously misplaced her Lily and Bean bag last season. Plus, we've seen Kyle carrying her monogrammed bag with the matching rolling suitcase for years.

Plus, we've seen Kyle, Kathy, and Lisa with their iconic Lily and Bean pieces all over social media. Get the glamour of an RHOBH cast trip minus the drama with these incredibly versatile Lily and Bean totes and luggage styles.