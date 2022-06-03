Exclusive

Little People, Big World Preview: Zach Roloff Says Relationship With Dad Matt Is Still "Tense"

In this exclusive sneak peek at the June 7 episode of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff pays his son Zach a visit, despite their recent farm dispute. See the "tense" situation here.

Watch: Little People, Big World's Zach Roloff Shows Off New Home to Dad

Matt Roloff's olive branch for his son Zach comes in an unexpected form: a lawnmower.

In this exclusive sneak peek at the June 7 episode of Little People, Big World, the Roloff patriarch swings by his son's new home, hoping for a peaceful visit. As fans of the series well know, the father-son duo have been at odds this season after Matt refused to sell Zach the north side of the family farm.

This explains why Matt is planning to "keep it simple" during his visit with Zach and his daughter-in-law Tori. "Maybe the mower can help begin that process of saying, 'Hey! Let's move on,'" Matt shares in a confessional.

Unfortunately for Matt, Zach is less keen to make up and move on, noting in his own confessional, "It's nice that my dad brought the lawnmower, but the relationship is still tense. It's not like what it was."

Even though Zach admits that he's been upset with Matt in the past, he explains why this drama is different, saying, "I'm just at this age now, where it's like, 'No! I'm not gonna just turn around again. It's not gonna be the same.'"

Despite his frustrations, Zach remains calm and shows his father around his new property. Walking around the space and talking with Zach about plans for the home leaves Matt feeling good. He adds, "I couldn't help but see the excitement in his voice. It reminded me of the excitement I had 30 years ago when I started building the farm."

As for where Zach and Matt stand now? Zach told E! News in May that things are "all good," adding, "We're all family."

These days, he even regrets putting anything about the situation on social media. "I think it was a mistake to put it on social media," he said, "but I think I made my thoughts pretty clear."

Per Zach, he and his wife are simply "moving on."

For more of the Roloff family, catch new episodes of Little People, Big World on TLC.

