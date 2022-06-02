Anitta Shares Her Honest Reaction to Her "Very Accurate" Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Unveiling

Watch : Anitta Delivers Twerking MASTERCLASS at BBMAs 2022

The "Girl from Rio" is now officially living in New York City—well, a wax version of her is, at least!

On June 2, Brazilian superstar Anitta attended the unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Times Square. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the "Faking Love" singer marveled over the incredible attention to detail that went into her wax counterpart and revealed the special meaning behind its eye-catching outfit.

Sharing her initial reaction, Anitta told E!: "The tan line was the first thing I saw!" The figure sports a faint bikini tan line around its hips that can be seen just above its jeans.

The 29-year-old explained that it was her first time meeting her wax twin. "I only saw the videos they posted…the making of. And I saw the picture when it was ready. But that's it," Anitta said. "I didn't see how they did it."

Consider her very pleased with the final product, especially when it comes to "my eyes, my brow, everything." She added, "I think my eyes are very accurate."