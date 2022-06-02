Queen Elizabeth II to Skip Service of Thanksgiving After Feeling "Discomfort" During Platinum Jubilee

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan STEALING Queen Elizabeth II's Spotlight?

It's Queen Elizabeth II's party, and she can take a break if she wants to.

On June 2, Buckingham Palace shared that after the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 1, she experienced "some discomfort" and will sit out of the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3.

"Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend," the statement read. "The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight's Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion."

The four-day event pays tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne. Her Majesty, 96, began the festivities early by sharing a regal portrait (captured by Ranald Mackechnie)on the royal family's Instagram page May 25. The photo showed Britain's longest-serving monarch swearing a light blue coat and dress embellished with pearls designed by her longtime dresser Angela Kelly.