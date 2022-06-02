MTV's Chanel West Coast Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Dom Fenison

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Here's some ridiculously good news to share.

Chanel West Coast exclusively confirmed to E! News she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison.

"I don't know if it's a boy or girl yet. I'm just praying for a happy, healthy baby," the Ridiculousness star told E! on June 2. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings."

So far, in her first trimester, she's experienced nausea, noting that pregnancy is "not as glamorous as some people make it seem." But, the 33-year-old is receiving plenty of support from her model boyfriend.

"Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I've ever had in my life," she shared. "Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He's just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he's the perfect balance for me."