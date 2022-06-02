Love Is Blind's Deepti Gives a Status Update About Relationship With Kyle

Watch : Deepti on "Bachelorette," No-Effort "Fiance" & Kyle's "House" Speech

Deepti and Kyle just can't help but keep us guessing.

Romance rumors have surrounded the Love Is Blind season two alums for months, but despite some pretty solid evidence, the pair has yet to confirm their relationship status. That doesn't mean we're going to stop asking, though!

"I can't really say too much about that," Deepti told E! News about Kyle. "We have curated such a great friendship. I guess you guys will just have to wait and see what happens with our story."

It's like pulling teeth with these two! Deepti, who recently partnered with Tazo to launch the Tazo Summer bucket list, says their friendship has evolved slowly and steadily since the end of production on the Netflix dating show.

"Organically over time, just as normal friendships tend to evolve," Deepti said when asked about how the two have become so close. "It's how it happened with us. There's no pressure. The more time we spend together, the more we related to each other, so that's cool."