Love Is Blind's Deepti Gives a Status Update About Relationship With Kyle

Deepti and Kyle just can't help but keep us guessing.
Romance rumors have surrounded the Love Is Blind season two alums for months, but despite some pretty solid evidence, the pair has yet to confirm their relationship status. That doesn't mean we're going to stop asking, though!
"I can't really say too much about that," Deepti told E! News about Kyle. "We have curated such a great friendship. I guess you guys will just have to wait and see what happens with our story."
It's like pulling teeth with these two! Deepti, who recently partnered with Tazo to launch the Tazo Summer bucket list, says their friendship has evolved slowly and steadily since the end of production on the Netflix dating show.
"Organically over time, just as normal friendships tend to evolve," Deepti said when asked about how the two have become so close. "It's how it happened with us. There's no pressure. The more time we spend together, the more we related to each other, so that's cool."
Kyle raised eyebrows during the Love Is Blind reunion when he said he "should've asked Deepti to marry me" instead of Shaina Hurley, who eventually ended things with him.
"I should've tried hard for you," Kyle told Deepti at the reunion. "I mean, I love her so much, she's the best. I wish I saw what was right in front of me."
Naturally, it didn't take long for the dating buzz to start…buzzing.
"I actually have no regrets," Deepti told E! News in March. "Who knows, if I did pick Kyle what if—because we were under a microscope—maybe we wouldn't have worked out. I think we can do things our own way now. So, we'll see where it goes."
Where it went, apparently, was Coachella! Deepti and Kyle hung out at the festival's Neon Carnival together on April 16, even holding hands in front of the Ferris wheel in a photo posted to Instagram by former Bachelorette contestant John Hersey.
You don't just hold hands in front of the Coachella Ferris wheel with a "friend!" Those are the rules.
Reflecting back on the show, Deepti said she still hears from fans who were inspired by the way she stood her ground with former fiancé Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee.
"I get so many DMs with people saying they've left their husbands and their boyfriends because it's so toxic," she told E!. "They saw the strength that you can have to leave somebody in that situation and to take care of yourself."
It looks like Deepti has moved on to bigger and better things—even if she won't confirm it.