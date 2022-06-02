Kim Kardashian Asks for Temporary Prison Release of Uvalde Shooting Victim's Father

Watch : Texas School Shooting: Selena Gomez & More Celebrities React

Kim Kardashian is doing what she can to help a grieving family in Uvalde, Texas.

On June 2, The Kardashians star reached out to prison officials to petition for the temporary release of Eli Torres, the father of one of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school shooting on May 24.

"This is Eliahana ‘Ellie' Cruz Torres, 10 years old, and one of the 19 victims of the shooting in Uvalde, TX," Kardashian wrote on Instagram Stories with a photo of the elementary school student. "Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral."

Kardashian continued, "I ask the @Bureauofprisons to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right."

According to Bureau of Prisons online records, Eli, 45, is currently locked up in Pine Knot, Kentucky and not scheduled for release until 2033. Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott said on Twitter that the Federal Bureau of Prisons has denied the request to allow Ellie's father to attend her funeral.