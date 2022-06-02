Plan Your Summer TV Schedules With This Guide to All the Premiere Dates

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

It's officially sunny and 75, so what does that mean for us? It's time to watch some TV!

If you're looking for a new show to binge in the AC after a nice long day of soaking up the sun, you're just in luck. We compiled a list of all the premiere dates for shows heading to our small screens this summer. So, whether you're a true crime junkie, or you live for the on-screen reality drama, we have just the right fit for you.

Starting off the summer with a splash, comes season three of Umbrella Academy, as well as season three of The CW's Wellington Paranormal on June 22. But wait, there's more. The Mike Minogue-led What We Do in the Shadows spinoff will kick off with not one, but two episodes.

And June has a lot more in store for us. From the author of To All The Boys I've Loved Before comes Prime Video's Summer I Turned Pretty on June 17. Plus, Our favorite trio—a.k.a. Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin—return for season two of Only Murders in the Building on June 22.

But that's not all! Revive your viewing party group chats because other exciting returns include fan favorites Big Brother and The Bachelorette. This season of The Bachelorette will feature two leading ladies—Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia—on their journey to find love.

Next up on our watch-list is Discovery+ upcoming unscripted series, Conjuring Kesha. The series will follow Kesha as she explores the supernatural with help from her celebrity friends including Whitney Cummings and Betty Who.

Will we be counting down the days until its release? Well, We R Who We R.