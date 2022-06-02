How Girl Scouts Is Posthumously Honoring 10-Year-Old Student Killed in Uvalde Shooting

Watch : Texas School Shooting: Selena Gomez & More Celebrities React

The Girl Scouts is honoring one of their own.

On May 31, the youth organization announced that they had posthumously awarded 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza—who joined the group in December—with the Bronze Cross after she was one of 21 people who were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

"The Bronze Cross is awarded for saving or attempting to save life at the risk of the Girl Scout's own life," the Girl Scouts said in a statement on Twitter. "On May 24, Amerie did all she could to save the lives of her classmates and teachers. It was our honor as Amerie's council to present the Bronze Cross to her family, and Girl Scouts will continue to pay tribute at her funeral services today with a Presentation of Colors."

The organization added, "We will carry her story with us always and ensure her brave actions will endure for generations."