J.J. Watt and Soccer Star Kealia Ohai Expecting First Baby Together

This baby news is a total touchdown and a major goal!

Arizona Cardinals player J.J. Watt and his wife, soccer star Kealia Ohai, are expecting their first child together, they announced on June 2. In a series of maternity photos shared on Instagram, Kealia showed off her baby bump in a figure-hugging brown dress as the football player stood beside her.

J.J. captioned the images, "could not be more excited."

Meanwhile, Kealia teased their baby on the way's due date, writing in a post of her own: "Oct 2022."

The happy news comes more than two years after the couple's destination wedding. In February 2020, J.J. and Kealia exchanged vows in front of friends and family—including United States Women's National Soccer Team star Crystal Dunn—during a romantic ceremony in the Bahamas.