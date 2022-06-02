See Scott Disick Celebrate His and Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade

Kids, they grow up so fast! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Mason Disick, 12, graduated from sixth grade. See how his dad marked the occasion.

Jun 02, 2022
Kourtney KardashianScott DisickKardashiansMason DisickCelebrities
Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares Mason Disick's Concerned Texts

Mason Disick passed sixth grade—and then he passed out on the couch!

Scott Disick let the world know that his 12-year-old son completed the milestone year. The reality star—who shares Mason as well as 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick and 7-year-old son Reign Disick with ex Kourtney Kardashian—marked the accomplishment with a congratulatory Instagram Stories post that featured a picture of a balloon display spelling out "Yay Mason passed the 6th grade."

"Congrats Mason you passed the 6th grade," Scott wrote alongside the photo on June 1, "let's party."

While it's unclear how exactly the father-son duo celebrated, it seems like it tuckered Mason out. "Wild 6th grade party," Scott wrote alongside a photo of his firstborn sleeping on the sofa, "10:25 p.m. and out!!"

Though he's just finished sixth grade, fans have heard Mason's wisdom on several occasions. In the most recent episode of The KardashiansKim Kardashian recalled a conversation the preteen had with her 8-year-old daughter North West shortly after his mom got engaged to Travis Barker (the couple is now married).

"He was like, 'You know, getting a stepdad isn't so bad,'" Kim told mom Kris Jenner about the cousins' convo. "And was like, 'You know, they're not these evil people like you see in the movies. It's just not like that.'"

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

And after North went live on TikTok in December, Mason texted Kim, noting he didn't "wanna disrespect North" but wanted to make sure she was being careful "because people are always screen recording."

"Now Mason is so mature!" Kim wrote on Instagram at the time alongside photos of the texts. "An insightful king."

Instagram

In honor of Mason completing the sixth grade, here's a look back at some of his photos from over the years.

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Hanging With Dad & Sis

Mason, Scott and Penelope are joined by family friends for a fun night out on May 24.

Instagram
Happy Meal

After a day out on the boat in Miami, Mason was treated to a "free" luxe pasta dinner with dad Scott on Nov. 1. 

Instagram
BFF Alert

Scott sweetly called Mason is "best friend" over lunch on Oct. 24. Look how grown up Mason is!

Instagram
Lemonade Stand Memories

Scott shared a cute throwback pic of Mason selling lemonade in the Hamptons. "Found this oldie but oh so goody," Scott captioned in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Cheer Squad

Mason cheers on sister Penelope during her horseback riding lesson in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Mother-Son Bonding

Mason and Kourt enjoy son fun in the sun over summer 2021.

instagram
Mini Mason

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed their first child, Mason Dash Disick, on Dec. 14, 2009. 

Instagram
Leading the Way

Mason was Kris Jenner's first grandchild and the first Kardashian-Jenner kiddo whose birth was captured by Keeping Up with the Kardashians' cameras. It was later aired during the season 4 finale of the E! show.

Instagram
Funny Faces

If anyone could teach Mason how to take a cute selfie, it's his aunt, Kim Kardashian!

Instagram
Buddies with Bieber

Mason just casually swimming with Justin Bieber.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam, Penelope

Mason's little sister, Penelope Scotland Disick, came into the world on July 8, 2012.

Instagram
Aunt KoKo

Mason and his aunt and godmother Khloe Kardashian getting into the holiday spirit.

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Kim and Kanye West welcomed their first child, North West, on June 15, 2013. 

Instagram
Kisses From Kourtney

Mason and his momma.

Snapchat
St. Patrick's Selfie

More funny faces, but this time, on St. Patricks Day with Aunt Khloe.

Instagram
Baby Reign

And then there were three! Kourtney gave birth to Reign Aston Disick in 2014 on December 14, meaning Mason and his little brother share the same birthday. 

Instagram
Beachside in Bali

Scott posed with his two kiddos and North on a 2018 family trip to Bali.

Instagram
Bros

Mason, Reign and most importantly, their juice boxes.

Instagram
Power Rangers

It's morphin time!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Italian Escape

The gang in Portofino, Italy.

Instagram
A Very Fortnite Birthday

Mason rang in age 9 with a Fortnite-themed birthday party, which featured a DJ, tasty treats, spots to play the famed game and have a dance party when a break was needed.

Instagram
Serious Faces

A very stern Scott and Mason.

Instagram
Austin Powers Vibes

For Halloween 2018, Kourtney dressed up as one of the Japanese twins from Austin Powers: Goldmember with her pal Steph Shepherd, while Mason (obviously!) went as Dr. Evil. 

Instagram / Scott Disick
Dad Selfie

Mason and his lil sis pose for a selfie with their dad circa 2019.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Getaways Galore

More family vacation fun!

Instagram / Scott Disick
The Boys

Reign is quite literally hangin' out on his dad's shoulders. Good thing his big brother's nearby!

Instagram
Chaos

Now this is a realistic family photo.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Sunset Snap

Kourtney posted this adorable photo on Mason's 10th birthday. 

TikTok
TikTok Fun

Mason showing his mom the ropes on TikTok.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Poolside

The father-son duo relaxing poolside in Palm Springs.

photos
View More Photos From Mason Disick's Childhood Pics

