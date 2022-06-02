See Scott Disick Celebrate His and Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares Mason Disick's Concerned Texts

Mason Disick passed sixth grade—and then he passed out on the couch!

Scott Disick let the world know that his 12-year-old son completed the milestone year. The reality star—who shares Mason as well as 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick and 7-year-old son Reign Disick with ex Kourtney Kardashian—marked the accomplishment with a congratulatory Instagram Stories post that featured a picture of a balloon display spelling out "Yay Mason passed the 6th grade."

"Congrats Mason you passed the 6th grade," Scott wrote alongside the photo on June 1, "let's party."

While it's unclear how exactly the father-son duo celebrated, it seems like it tuckered Mason out. "Wild 6th grade party," Scott wrote alongside a photo of his firstborn sleeping on the sofa, "10:25 p.m. and out!!"

Though he's just finished sixth grade, fans have heard Mason's wisdom on several occasions. In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian recalled a conversation the preteen had with her 8-year-old daughter North West shortly after his mom got engaged to Travis Barker (the couple is now married).

"He was like, 'You know, getting a stepdad isn't so bad,'" Kim told mom Kris Jenner about the cousins' convo. "And was like, 'You know, they're not these evil people like you see in the movies. It's just not like that.'"