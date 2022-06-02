Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Reveals Nikki's Hatred of Nature

Watch : Nikki Glaser PRANKED During Emergency Pee Break

If life's a beach, Nikki Glaser does not want to play in the sand.

The comedian is headed to her family's river cabin on the Sunday, June 5 episode of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, but as she explains in this sneak peek clip, it's actually the last place she wants to be.

"The river cabin to me just represents being stuck," Nikki says. "A lot of my childhood was spent outdoors when I didn't want to be. My parents used to make us go camping and canoeing. There's been so many times, like, standing in a pueblo."

Even today, Nikki adds, "I just associate nature with being forced to do things I don't want to do."

But thankfully, she's not venturing out to the cabin alone. Instead, Nikki's bringing along her BFF Kerstin and roommate Andrew—which could get awkward, considering Nikki has dubbed the getaway residence as "the f--k cabin" because that's what she thinks her parents do there most of the time.