See How the Hosts of The Real Said Their Emotional Goodbye

The Real CANCELED After 8 Seasons: Loni Love Reacts

After 1,360 episodes, The Real is signing off.

The daytime talk show—hosted by Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Houghton and Garcelle Beauvais—says goodbye with a series finale on June 3. In April, it was announced that the show would end after its current eighth season.

While parting is such sweet sorrow, the ladies are choosing to use the occasion as cause for revelry and reflection, rather than sadness.

"We have made our mark," Adrienne said in a clip from the finale. "I was talking to my mom earlier this morning, she knows this is the farewell show and she was just telling me like, you guys really did break the mold of daytime television, and it's so crazy when you think of it that way. There was never a show that looked like us."

The Real—which premiered in 2013 with Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tamar Braxton as additional hosts—broke barriers with a cast comprised exclusively of women of color. In 2018, the show won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.