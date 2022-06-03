You Better Watch Out Because These Stars Are Coming to Christmas Con This Summer

Watch : Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes

You better watch out, you better not cry and you better not pout because Christmas is coming early this year.

The holiday spirit will hit SoCal this summer as That's4Entertainment's Christmas Con brings some much needed cheer to Pasadena, Calif., providing a weekend filled with candy canes, cocoa and, of course, appearances from your favorite celebrities that star in Hallmark, Lifetime and GAC Family movies.

E! News can exclusively reveal the line-up for the event, which includes stars such as official headliner Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Danica McKellar, Sarah Drew and Tyler Hynes, who will be coming to town and taking part in panels as well as photo and autograph sessions with fans.

"There's no better feeling than meeting fans whose lives were touched by your Christmas movies," Bennett, who is serving as the festivities' host, said in a statement. "That's why we do them! When we all come together at Christmas Con it's absolutely magical!"