You Better Watch Out Because These Stars Are Coming to Christmas Con This Summer

You better watch out, you better not cry and you better not pout because Christmas is coming early this year.
The holiday spirit will hit SoCal this summer as That's4Entertainment's Christmas Con brings some much needed cheer to Pasadena, Calif., providing a weekend filled with candy canes, cocoa and, of course, appearances from your favorite celebrities that star in Hallmark, Lifetime and GAC Family movies.
E! News can exclusively reveal the line-up for the event, which includes stars such as official headliner Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Danica McKellar, Sarah Drew and Tyler Hynes, who will be coming to town and taking part in panels as well as photo and autograph sessions with fans.
"There's no better feeling than meeting fans whose lives were touched by your Christmas movies," Bennett, who is serving as the festivities' host, said in a statement. "That's why we do them! When we all come together at Christmas Con it's absolutely magical!"
When it comes to the leading ladies, Nikki DeLoach, Autumn Reeser, Torrey DeVitto, Jill Wagner, Alicia Witt, Rachel Boston, Erin Cahill, Jackee Harry, Melissa Claire Egan and Barbara Eden will all be participating in the Con.
Also set to appear are leading men such as Jessica Metcalfe, Kristoffer Polaha, Cameron Mathison, Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell, Ryan Paevey, Trevor Donovan, Paul Greene, Jack Wagner, Brennan Elliott, Drew Seeley, Wes Brown and Jesse Hutch.
"There are few better feelings than sharing joy and making memories with our incredible fans at Christmas Con," Walker shared. "I'm thrilled to confirm that I'll be a part of the rock star lineup for the first West Coast Christmas Con in Pasadena 8/2022."
Con attendees can also expect special events like concerts from some of the stars, including Greene, who has starred in six Hallmark Christmas movies.
"I love these events, it's such a special opportunity to connect with fans from around the country and the world," Greene said. "It's such a touching thing to see how much it means to them, to meet in person and to connect in this unique way. I also love doing the concerts for them."
Christmas Con Pasadena will take place Aug. 5-7 and tickets are available now.