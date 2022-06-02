Get Ready for Summer With H&M’s New Bright & Sustainable Swimwear Collection Featuring Kehlani

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Planning on hitting the beach this summer? H&M just dropped a new sustainable swimwear collection that features bold and bright colors and patterns that are guaranteed to get you all the compliments. Even better, their summer campaign features singer-songwriter Kehlani, whose song "Tangerine" can be heard in the campaign film.
"I'm absolutely thrilled that "Tangerine" will be featured in H&M's summer swimwear campaign," Kehlani said in a press release. "I love it when fashion and music share a vibe. They help each other express style, emotion and personality. So for summer, I'm looking forward to wearing the bright colors from H&M's collection!"
The collection features versatile bikini tops, bottoms, one-pieces and more that are cute, flattering and can be worn in different ways. It was also made using recycled polyester, recycled polyamide and recycled elastane, which aligns with the brand's goal of using only 100% sustainable and recycled materials by 2030.
We've rounded up some of our favorite styles from the new H&M swimwear collection. Check those out below.
H&M Padded Triangle Bikini Top
This gorgeously colored bikini top is lined and features removable inserts made to shape and support. We love that you can wear this in so many different ways. It's definitely one of our faves from the collection.
H&M Tie Bikini Bottoms
The collection was designed to be one that you can mix and match, but you're into matching sets, these $6 bikini bottoms match perfectly with the top above.
H&M High Leg Swimsuit
This bright purple one-piece features high cut legs, trendy front cut-outs and shoulder straps that tie at the back of the neck.
H&M Terry Bucket Hat
Protect your head from the hot summer sun with H&M's soft terry bucket hat. It comes in four colors including pink and green, and every hat looks great with every piece in the new collection.
H&M High Leg Swimsuit
This fully lined swimsuit features a chic asymmetric design. We're all for an all-white look, but you can also get this in a striking bright green.
H&M One-Shoulder Padded Bikini Top
Love the one-shoulder look? This padded, soft-cup bikini top is one to add to your summer wardrobe. You can get this in white or brown.
H&M Brazilian Bikini Bottoms
Match the top above, or any of the bikini tops in the collection, with these sexy Brazilian bikini bottoms. They're available in white, brown, patterned pink and purple.
