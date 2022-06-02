A Status Update on Black Lady Sketch Show, Is It Cake and Your Other Favorite Shows

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Good news, E! readers: there's some bingeable TV content coming your way.

On June 2, it was announced that HBO's Black Lady Sketch Show was renewed for a fourth season. We last saw the narrative sketch comedy series—which stars Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend—as it followed the core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.

And we're hoping you have a sweet tooth. In other renewal news, Netflix announced that Is It Cake? will return to our small screens for a second season. The competitive bake-off series will welcome back Mikey Day as host and will feature an all-new line up of contestants and guest judges.

Season two will continue to showcase the world's most talented bakers as they compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects, in the hopes of fooling a panel of judges, with cash on the line.