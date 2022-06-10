Matthew Morrison's So You Think You Can Dance Replacement Revealed

Watch : Matthew Morrison ADDRESSES So You Think You Can Dance Exit

Leah Remini is putting on her dancing judge shoes.

More than two weeks after Matthew Morrison was fired from So You Think You Can Dance, the show announced the King of Queens actress will be taking his place. "I am thrilled to join So You Think You Can Dance on its milestone 300th episode," Remini said in a statement. "I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers. I can't wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage!"

Remini will join fellow JoJo Siwa and Stephen "tWitch" Boss for the current season of the series of the FOX series, which premiered May 18, and will make her first appearance on the June 15 episode.

This news follows the announcement that Morrison was let go because, according to him, he "did not follow competition production protocol" as a judge. As Morrison later shared with E! News, "Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show... I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."