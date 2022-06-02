Why Prince Andrew Won't Be Attending Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Prince Andrew will be missing out on Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
On June 2, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that the Duke of York, 62, has tested positive for coronavirus and will not attend the Service of Thanksgiving to the Queen on June 3.
Andrew reportedly saw the queen in the days prior to testing positive, but has undergone routine daily testing and has not seen the monarch since his positive test, per the Daily Mail.
It is unknown if Andrew's diagnosis will cause him to miss out on the entirety of the Platinum Jubilee festivities, which will celebrate Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne from June 2 to June 5. However, the Service of Thanksgiving was the only event in the queen's four-day celebrations that Andrew was previously scheduled to attend.
In January, the queen stripped away Andrew's royal title, remaining royal patronages and military affiliations amid his ongoing sexual abuse allegations.
The entire royal family is expected to join their beloved matriarch at the service, which will be held on June 3 at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.
Prince Andrew was also not present for the Trooping of the Colour parade on June 2. Instead, Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children—Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4—took center stage at the event as they arrived in a horse-drawn carriage with their mother and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
The adorable siblings could be seen waving to onlookers—and pulling some silly faces along the way—throughout the parade procession. At one point, each bowed their heads as they received a salute.
Later in the day, the trio were spotted poking their heads out of the Mayor General's Office and having a look at the parade grounds.