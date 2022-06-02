Prince Louis Is a Total Mood in Adorable Grumpy Face Photos From Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Find out why royal fans couldn't help but giggle at Prince Louis’ antics during Trooping the Colour, which marks Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday.

It may be Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, but it was Prince Louis who stole the show at Trooping the Colour on June 2.

The 4-year-old child of Prince William and Kate Middleton rode in a horse-drawn carriage with his brother Prince George, 8, and sister Princess Charlotte, 7, as they made their way along the London parade route from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade grounds and back again, waving to the crowds lined along The Mall. Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sat in the carriage with the young royals while Prince William and Prince Charles were on horseback with Princess Anne, with the Prince of Wales taking the royal salute on behalf of Her Majesty (who received her own salute from the palace's balcony). 

The Trooping the Colour parade, which marks the official birthday of the 96-year-old monarch and is part of the four-day celebration honoring her 70 years on the throne, featured thousands of officers and soldiers from the Household Division, hundreds of Army musicians and horses and a gun salute.

After the parade, Louis and his family members—as well as the rest of his working royal relatives—joined Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony for the Royal Air Force flypast. And let's just say, he was a total mood.  

photos
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebration

To see adorable photos of Louis from the event, scroll on.

Shutterstock
Cute Carriage Ride

George, Charlotte and Louis greeted royal admirers as they rode along during the carriage procession.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Fashion Flashback

Recognize Prince Louis' outfit? His dad William wore a very similar ensemble for Trooping the Colour when he was a kid.

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Showing Respect

The children bowed their heads as they received a salute during the royal procession.

Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Candid Moments

Seriously, how adorable are they?

Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Views From the Palace

George, Louis and Charlotte checked out the views along with Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall's 8-year-old daughter Mia Grace.

Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP
Taking in the Scene

And Kate made sure to keep an eye on her little ones.

Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock
Sweet Salute

Louis saluted the officers and soldiers as they marched by.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Conversations With His Great Grandmother

We wonder what these two were talking about.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Fascinated by the Flypast

Louis seemed to point out the Royal Air Force flypast.

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images
Looking Up

A picture says 1,000 words.

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images
A True Mood

Although, Louis wasn't all smiles.

Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Precious Pouts

After all, he'd had quite the morning.

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images
An Expression That Says It All

And he may have started to get a little bored.

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images
Silly Shenanigans

But after some funny business, his mom stepped in.

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images
Covering His Ears

Although, the noise from the aircrafts during the flypast may have been too loud for Louis' ears.

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images
Not Happy

Poor little guy!

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
An Unforgettable Day

Still, he seemed to enjoy himself nonetheless.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Waving to the Crowd

He may be only 4, but it looks like Louis has already nailed his royal wave.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Saying Hello

I mean...just look at this sweet photo.

Want the latest from inside the palace walls? Click here to join our tea party and receive updates straight to your inbox.

