Why Melanie Lynskey "Needed" to Play Betty Gore in Hulu's Candy

Watch : Jessica Biel Goes Dark & Grim in Hulu's Candy

When Melanie Lynskey booked a role in Hulu's true-crime series Candy, she thought she and her character Betty Gore were one and the same.

"Betty unfortunately is a lot easier for me to act because I'm a person who has tended towards depression at times and I am very, very shy," she told Variety, "I'm not sure of myself at all. I'm filled with self-doubt a lot of the time."

The character, who was killed in self-defense by Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel) in 1980, struggled with insecurity and anxiety throughout the series. And in portraying these emotions, Lynskey felt a sense of healing, explaining, "I needed to get into that aspect of Betty to really be like, 'Is this as big a part of me as I still think it is? The self-doubt and the shyness?'"

The answer was no. Instead, she realized, "‘I think I'm a little bit stronger than this."