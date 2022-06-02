Wolfgang Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli Slam "Heartless" Autopsy Show About Eddie Van Halen's Death

Watch : Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen doesn't want to watch a recreation of his late father Eddie Van Halen's final days. And he doesn't want anyone else to, either.

On June 1, the 31-year-old musician slammed the Reelz Channel for its plans to feature the late Van Halen guitarist—who died of cancer in 2020—on its show Autopsy: The Last Hours of… On the series, a medical examiner takes viewers through the final days of a deceased star and examines in detail what led to the person's death.

"F--k @ReelzChannel, f--k everyone that works on this show, and f--k you if you watch it," Wolfgang tweeted. "F--king disgusting trying to glamorize someone's death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless."

Wolfgang's mother and Eddie's ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli, responded to her son's tweet, "Good Christ this is disgusting."

In a statement to E! News, a Reelz spokesperson said the network "responsibly explores" the deaths of celebrities, adding, "The REELZ series generates much feedback from our viewers ranging from medical professionals who praise its scientific accuracy, fans who tell us it provides closure or that they have become more proactive for the benefit of their health and many who gain helpful perspective of health issues that might not otherwise receive attention."