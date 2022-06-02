Real Housewives of Dubai's Caroline Stanbury Dishes on Her Fight With Chanel Ayan

Watch : RHODubai Star Caroline Stanbury Dishes on Feud With Chanel Ayan

The Real Housewives of Dubai wasted no time diving into the drama.

Chanel Ayan found herself at odds with two of her fellow cast members during the Bravo series' premiere episode on June 1, and now, one of them is weighing in on the spat: Caroline Stanbury.

The Ladies of London alum appeared on E! News' While You Were Streaming on June 2, exclusively revealing that she was actually proud of how she handled the situation—which, ICYMI, stemmed from Caroline choosing not to invite Ayan to her hen party. So, when Caroline and the other ladies started raving about how much fun said party was during a dinner hosted by Nina Ali, Ayan called them out.

Naturally, this led to the pair exchanging a few harsh words. However, according to Caroline, she's yet to see viewers "really pick a side."

"The thing is, I have my people that have known me from before," Caroline said, referencing her stint on the London-based reality show. "I haven't had any sort of bad reactions to my side. I think they kept saying, 'You managed to keep your cool.'"