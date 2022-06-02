Amber Heard's Attorney Confirms Actress Plans to Appeal After Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Case

Amber Heard is not done with Johnny Depp yet.
On June 2, Elaine Bredehoft, an attorney who represented the Aquaman actress during the defamation trial, shared that her client "absolutely" plans to appeal the June 1 verdict that ruled Heard was liable for defaming her ex-husband.
"She has some excellent grounds for it," Bredehoft said on Today. "We even had tried to get the UK judgment in to dismiss his case because he already had his shot. And that's one of the issues. But also, a number of the evidentiary issues, there was so much evidence that did not come in."
After 13 hours of deliberations, a Virginia jury sided with Depp in his $50 million defamation lawsuit, which alleged the actress accused him of abuse in a Washington Post op-ed. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate later reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the state's statutory cap or legal limit, making Depp's total damages $10.4 million.
As for Heard's $100 million countersuit, the jury awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages.
On Today, Bredehoft said her client was "demonized" during the trial and said she believes social media played a huge part in the jury's decision.
"They went home every night," she said. "They have families. The families are on social media. We had a ten-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There's no way they couldn't have been influenced by it. I was against cameras in the courtroom, and I went on record with that and had argued against it because of the sensitive nature of this, but it made it a zoo."
